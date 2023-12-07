Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase in 2024.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The IRS announced new 2024 investor contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023.

According to the IRS, the contribution limit pertains to employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

The IRA catch‑up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over was amended in 2022 to include an annual cost‑of‑living adjustment, but it will remain $1,000 for 2024.

The agency said it is also boosting contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save up to $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023.

Additionally, taxpayers can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA if they meet certain conditions.

Further details on these changes and other retirement-related cost-of-living adjustments for 2024 are available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured

Latest News

Thousands of Demco customers without power across multiple parishes after sudden outage
In a photo provided by LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, left, and LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman...
Jon Rahm bolts for LIV Golf in a stunning blow to the PGA Tour
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Trump appeals ruling rejecting immunity claim as window narrows to derail federal election case
A Phoenix gas station is being renamed to Jerry’s Filling Station in honor of a longtime...
Longtime attendant gets gas station named after him for his 45 years of service
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Community invited to Pearl Harbor Remembrance events