EBR School Board members will decide on renewing Superintendent Narcisse's contract at special meeting Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will consider a request Thursday, December 8, to renew Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse’s contract.

This comes just months after a strike by bus drivers within the district, and lingering requests for more pay raises for teachers, employees and support staff.

Board members will evaluate and discuss a contract extension for Dr. Narcisse at a special school board meeting Thursday.

“It’s time, in fact in my opinion it’s a little past time, that we you know decide whether or not we’re going to continue under his leadership. And if we are, to extend the contract,” said Michael Gaudet, EBR School Board member, district 7.

This all comes after a pretty rocky start to the school year, where bus drivers went on strike over pay and conditions on the bus, and parents were frustrated with transportation issues as well.

“But the rest of our employees all got money, we moved 22 millions, mind you that was in the midst of a $31 million budget shortfall. So, not only did we balance our budget, we were also able to give our employees some money at the same time, throughout that process as well,” said Dadrius Lanus, EBR School Board President.

Now Dr. Narcisse could be in for a big pay day, as he currently makes $255,000 a year.

The board’s proposal is a four year contract with a $310,000 base salary.

The contract also includes a 4% increase each year, along with multiple other perks like a vehicle and technology allowance.

The total annual contract amount is $410,644.68, and over four years the total contract package is worth $1,774,217.72.

EBR School System (WAFB)

But there would be some rules for Superintendent Narcisse to get those added dollars.

“But he wouldn’t receive all that money right out front, that’s not how it works right. Some of that stuff is going to be associated to his base pay, some of it will be direct pay, if that makes any sense. And then the rest of it he would get on the tailgate end. There’s even an incentive to make sure he stays inside our district. But if he leaves at any time, that money will not go to him, it comes right back to our district. So let’s say he’s got a four year contract contract extension, or four year contract, new contract, if he left at anytime before that contract led it’s course, he would not be entitled to the dollars. We want to make sure we have continuity inside our district,” said Lanus.

Board members say the raise is similar to what former Superintendent Warren Drake received after his first initial contract, including the current inflation and cost of living rate.

“Not only do we look at local areas particularly Orleans and some of the other big parishes in Louisiana. But we also look at some of the school districts around the country, that are urban school districts of similar size. And when you start looking at those, because that’s really the competition we have for superintendents, if you start looking at those contracts, particularly those contracts that are given to renewed superintendents, this I think compares very favorably,” said Gaudet.

“What he is asking for is more than the governor or the president of the United States. You think you do more than the president of the United States, you’re not even taking care of your people of this district,” said Storm Matthews, a teacher, advocate and union representative.

Matthews is hopeful the board does not renew Dr. Narcisse’s contract after everything that has gone on during his tenure.

“We can’t afford it, like where would we get that money from, like there is no money to even do that, so it’s just ridiculous to begin with,” said Matthews.

“So you will vote to approve his contract,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Can’t that right now, but I can tell you this, listen, everything that I’m saying, I think our district is in a better place right now than we have been in the past,” said Lanus.

“I think he’s (Narcisse) built some wonderful foundations which we’re starting to see the fruits of, and I think those things need time to grow and I think he’s the man to grow it. Is he perfect no, I mean we could’ve done a better job on the bus transportation issue. But at the end of the day that’s something that can be fixed relatively easily. Changing academic performance and changing the academic culture of our schools is something much more difficult and much more complex than getting buses to run on time. We will fix the bus issues, we will get that done. But to change the status quo that this district and this city has had for so long, is something that is difficult to do,” said Gaudet.

Thursday’s Special Board meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the central office on South Foster Drive.

To look at the agenda click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.