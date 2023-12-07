Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for battery of a dating partner

Investigators believe Singleton drives a 2016 gold-colored Honda Accord.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public‘s help locating a man wanted for battery.

According to police, Joshua Singleton, 25, is wanted on the charge of battery of a dating partner - child endangerment.

Joshua Singleton
Joshua Singleton(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe Singleton drives a 2016 gold-colored Honda Accord. The vehicle is reportedly registered to a family member with the same last name, authorities said.

If you have any information on Singleton’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured

Latest News

It’s merry and bright at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Community invited to dine during Pearl Harbor Meal of Remembrance
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 7
Clouds return today with storms still on tap for the weekend
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR School Board members will decide on renewing Superintendent Narcisse's contract at special meeting Thursday