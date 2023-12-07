CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for battery of a dating partner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public‘s help locating a man wanted for battery.

According to police, Joshua Singleton, 25, is wanted on the charge of battery of a dating partner - child endangerment.

Joshua Singleton (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe Singleton drives a 2016 gold-colored Honda Accord. The vehicle is reportedly registered to a family member with the same last name, authorities said.

If you have any information on Singleton’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

