Community invited to dine during Pearl Harbor Meal of Remembrance

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations in the Baton Rouge area are coming together to honor veterans and their families with a special meal.

The Pearl Harbor Meal of Remembrance will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the 4th floor of the River Center Library. The address is 250 North Blvd.

Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for the community, veterans, and their families to come together to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served during this pivotal moment in history.

Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs will join Once Was Inc. in expressing their commitment to honoring and supporting veterans in the region.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day meal
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day meal(The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

