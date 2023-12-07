Facebook
Clouds return today with storms still on tap for the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: High clouds are making a quick return to the area and will likely be with us through the day. High temperatures will be near-normal this afternoon, topping out in the mid 60s. No rainfall is expected for your Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 7
Weekend Storms

Spotty showers will be possible on Friday as our winds shift to the south, ushering in much more humid air. But any showers will likely be light and brief, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Latest model guidance has flipped a little, trending a bit slower once again for the arrival of a front and its associated storms over the weekend. As of right now, it looks like best chances for storms may hold off until after dark on Saturday, although a few showers and t-storms are certainly possible during the day. Highs will soar to around 80 degrees in advance of the front.

Any storms will likely exit by or before daybreak on Sunday as the cold front slides to our east. In its wake, winter makes a quick return, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, and a stiff northerly breeze adding to the chill.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 7
Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for some strong to severe storms across the Deep South this weekend. The latest outlook as of Thursday morning shows much of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, although a Level 2/5 (slight) risk includes locations just northwest of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 7
Rain Amounts

The relatively quick forward motion of the front should limit the potential for any significant heavy rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center outlook shows rain totals averaging 0.75″ or less locally, although higher amounts are certainly possible, particularly where any stronger storms develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 7
Extended Outlook

A cooler and drier pattern looks to settle in for much of next week. Lows could flirt with freezing in some areas by Monday and Tuesday mornings, with highs generally in the 60s. Early indications point toward a chance of rain returning late in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 7
