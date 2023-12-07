Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City-parish addresses Baringer Bridge closure

The Baringer Bridge between the Highland Road and Airline Highway may be shut down for months following a heavy storm.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baringer Bridge between the Highland Road and Airline Highway may be shut down for months following a heavy storm that caused some damage last week.

Thousands of people who take the route on Baringer Foreman Road are going to have to change their commute.

“It’s not so awful coming to work, but it’s the leaving. When you go out of Old Perkins off Highland to take a left-hand turn, there’s no light, and so I have to cross four lanes of traffic, and it’s really dangerous,” said one driver.

According to Raiford, Fred Raiford, EBR’s Director of Transportation and Drainage, a heavy rainstorm caused some serious issues for the major crossing.

“We had to shut the bridge down this weekend because of the damage that was done to the bridge, which was very unsafe for anybody to be driving that bridge,” Raiford said.

The city-parish is asking for patience while they work to figure out how badly the bridge was damaged, which will determine the price tag. Officials say drivers can expect the bridge to be closed for up to five months.

In the meantime, city leaders say they are working to make your detour a little faster.

“We’re gonna look at DOTD to address some of the timing signals that we need at Baringer and Airline, but we’re also going to look at pushing more time to Baringer and Highland,” Raiford said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night

Latest News

10-Day Forecast
Cold tonight, then watching for storms late Saturday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Task force examines local juvenile detention center
car break ins
Insurance roadblocks for Hyundai, Kia after viral TikTok challenge
Balloon release to be held on 1-year anniversary of SU band members’ passing