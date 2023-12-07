City-parish addresses Baringer Bridge closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baringer Bridge between the Highland Road and Airline Highway may be shut down for months following a heavy storm that caused some damage last week.

Thousands of people who take the route on Baringer Foreman Road are going to have to change their commute.

“It’s not so awful coming to work, but it’s the leaving. When you go out of Old Perkins off Highland to take a left-hand turn, there’s no light, and so I have to cross four lanes of traffic, and it’s really dangerous,” said one driver.

According to Raiford, Fred Raiford, EBR’s Director of Transportation and Drainage, a heavy rainstorm caused some serious issues for the major crossing.

“We had to shut the bridge down this weekend because of the damage that was done to the bridge, which was very unsafe for anybody to be driving that bridge,” Raiford said.

The city-parish is asking for patience while they work to figure out how badly the bridge was damaged, which will determine the price tag. Officials say drivers can expect the bridge to be closed for up to five months.

In the meantime, city leaders say they are working to make your detour a little faster.

“We’re gonna look at DOTD to address some of the timing signals that we need at Baringer and Airline, but we’re also going to look at pushing more time to Baringer and Highland,” Raiford said.

