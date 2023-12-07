Chewy Fruitcake Cookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fruitcake may have originated in ancient Egypt or the Roman Empire. The confection was, and still is, widely loved in England where it was originally called plum cake and was served at weddings and other celebrations. How the fruitcake made it to Louisiana is hard to determine; nevertheless, fruitcake is commonplace on the Christmas table in Bayou Country and a great interesting combination for a cookie.

Ingredients:

1½ cups chopped, mixed dried fruit (could be a fruitcake mix which includes orange and lemon peels, green and red cherries, and pineapple)

1¼ cups plus 1 tbsp flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup Still’Water Rum

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking soda and spices. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy.

Add egg, vanilla and rum then blend together thoroughly. Add flour mixture to creamed butter. Lightly mix together, being careful not to overmix. Fold in dried fruit.

Evenly divide dough into 24 portions and roll cookies into 1-inch balls. Place onto lined cookie sheet approximately 2 inches apart. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Allow to cool 10 minutes on a wire rack.

Serve with milk.

