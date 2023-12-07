Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - ROAD CLOSURES: portions of US Hwy 90 and LA Hwy 182 are closed due to smoke from marsh fires.

US Hwy 90 Closure: between LA Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and LA Hwy 182 (Houma/Raceland - Exit 210).

LA Hwy 182 Closure: Between LA Hwy 653 and LA Hwy 660 (Coteau Road).

Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion will be present. Adjust travel times accordingly and utilize maps/GPS apps to plan alternate routes.

Due to current road closures in the Raceland area, the following schools will be closed today:

  • Raceland Lower Elementary
  • Raceland Upper Elementary
  • Raceland Middle
  • Bayou Blue Elementary
  • Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
  • Bayou Blue Middle
  • Central Lafourche High School.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured

Latest News

It’s merry and bright at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Community invited to dine during Pearl Harbor Meal of Remembrance
Families can enjoy the lights through December 31.
It’s merry and bright at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights
Investigators believe Singleton drives a 2016 gold-colored Honda Accord.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for battery of a dating partner