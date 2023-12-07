Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - ROAD CLOSURES: portions of US Hwy 90 and LA Hwy 182 are closed due to smoke from marsh fires.
US Hwy 90 Closure: between LA Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and LA Hwy 182 (Houma/Raceland - Exit 210).
LA Hwy 182 Closure: Between LA Hwy 653 and LA Hwy 660 (Coteau Road).
Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion will be present. Adjust travel times accordingly and utilize maps/GPS apps to plan alternate routes.
Due to current road closures in the Raceland area, the following schools will be closed today:
- Raceland Lower Elementary
- Raceland Upper Elementary
- Raceland Middle
- Bayou Blue Elementary
- Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
- Bayou Blue Middle
- Central Lafourche High School.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.