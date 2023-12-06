Two-day job fair in Hammond looks to fill positions at Ponchatoula plant

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - If you’re on the hunt for a new job, there’s a chance for you to get hired soon.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission, in partnership with Niagara Bottling, LLC., will host a two-day hiring event in Hammond, La., to fill positions for their new plant in Ponchatoula, La.

The job fair will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 : 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 : 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The hiring fair will take place at Chappapeela Sports Park. The address is 19325 Hipark Boulevard in Hammond, La.

Job openings include:

Production Operator

Warehouse Associate

Warehouse Supervisor

Production Supervisor

Maintenance Tech

Senior Maintenance Tech

Quality Assurance

