Two Baton Rouge men, teen arrested on drug charges in St. John the Baptist Parish

LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - Two men from Baton Rouge and a teenager from LaPlace, were arrested on drug charges over the weekend.

According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Jackson, 23, of Baton Rouge, and James Washington, 20, of Baton Rouge, along with a 15-year-old face the following charges:

Samuel Jackson:

4:95 – Illegal Carrying Of Weapon W/CDS

40:966 A (1) – Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin

40:967 A (1) – Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl (Felony)

40:967 A (1) – Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

40:1752 – Possession Of Machine Gun (Felony)

14:95 – Illegal Carrying Of Weapon W/CDS

40:1023 – Prohibited Acts, Drug Paraphernalia (Misd)

14:92 – Contributing To The Delinquency Of Juveniles (Misd)

Jackson was booked into the St. John Corrections Facility. He is being held on a $123,500.00 bond, according to authorities.

James Washington:

40:966 A (1) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

40:967 A (1) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (Felony)

40:967 A (1) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

40:1023 – Prohibited Acts, Drug Paraphernalia (Misd)

14:92 – Contributing to the Delinquency Of Juveniles (Misd)

He is being held on a $78,500.00 bond.

Two men from Baton Rouge and a teenager from LaPlace were arrested on drug charges over the weekend. (St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office)

The juvenile from Laplace was arrested on the charges of:

40:1023 – Prohibited Acts, Drug Paraphernalia (Misd)

40:967 A (1) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

40:967 A (1) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (Felony)

40:966 A (1) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

The juvenile was released to the parents per Judge’s orders.

Law enforcement announced on Sunday, Dec. 3 around 4:40 p.m., the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an altercation involving weapons in the area of McReine Drive in LaPlace.

While en route to the area, deputies were advised the suspects involved in the altercation left the scene in a gray Nissan Altima. A short time later, patrol deputies located that vehicle and initiated an investigatory stop on the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located large amounts of illicit narcotics and two firearms.

Due to the large amount of narcotics recovered, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

Detectives report they recovered about three pounds of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 57 grams of suspected black tar heroin, and approximately 7 grams of marijuana. Two handguns were also located in the vehicle, one of which had a device commonly referred to as a “Switch” attached to it which converts the handgun to a fully automatic weapon. As a result of the investigation, two adult males out of Baton Rouge and a juvenile male from LaPlace were taken into custody.

