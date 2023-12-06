Start your career at BRCC transportation open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will be hosting an open house for those interested in starting their career in transportation for a brighter future.

According to officials, you can explore courses in automotive, collision, and diesel heavy truck technology beginning in spring of 2024.

BRCC Transportation open house (Baton Rouge Community College)

The open house will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event is located at the BRCC Ardendale Site on 2115 N. Lobdell.

