Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Start your career at BRCC transportation open house

BRCC
BRCC(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will be hosting an open house for those interested in starting their career in transportation for a brighter future.

According to officials, you can explore courses in automotive, collision, and diesel heavy truck technology beginning in spring of 2024.

BRCC Transportation open house
BRCC Transportation open house(Baton Rouge Community College)

The open house will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event is located at the BRCC Ardendale Site on 2115 N. Lobdell.

For more information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teen who escaped from juvenile detention center captured; second escapee still on the run

Latest News

Hearing aid (generic)
Emerge Center giving gift of hearing to someone in need
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
Balloon release to be held on 1-year anniversary of SU band members’ passing
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees