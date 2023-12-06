Facebook
Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab DB Dylan Day

Dylan Day
Dylan Day(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week put the finishing touches on a wild comeback last Friday. Southern Lab scored 19 unanswered points in a 38-34 comeback win against Ouachita Christian in the LHSAA Select Division 4 semifinals.

Dylan Day, a Miami (FL) commit, caught an interception and raced to the endzone to put the Kittens in front late in the fourth quarter. Those points were the end of the 19-0 Southern Lab run. The Kittens then stopped the Eagles in the remaining moments of the game to prevail and punch their ticket to the state championship game in the Dome.

Day will play in his final game at Southern Lab on Thursday night in the state title. Upon the conclusion of his career as a Kitten, the senior will enroll early at the University of Miami (FL) and continue his football career on scholarship with the Hurricanes.

