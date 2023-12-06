Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves 1 dead
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E. Brookstown Drive around 10:15 p.m.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
