Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E. Brookstown Drive around 10:15 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

