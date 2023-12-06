Facebook
President Biden urges compromise to move national security funding forward

Senate Republicans insist border security must be addressed
By Priscilla Huff and Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is imploring Congress to pass a $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine – warning that failure to do so would jeopardize Ukraine’s momentum in its war with Russia - and would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President also says he’s willing to make significant compromises with Republicans.

“If we walk away, it will only embolden other would-be aggressors. So I’m calling on Congress to do something and do the right thing – to stand with the people of Ukraine.. stand against the tyranny of Putin. Stand for freedom. Let’s get this done.”

The President’s renewed push for Ukraine funding comes days after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that money for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year – which could jeopardize Ukraine’s momentum in its war with Russia. And it comes as Republicans are digging in their heels and flexing their legislative muscle.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott serves both on the Budget Committee And Homeland Security Committee. “So all we’re saying is if you want to secure the Ukraine border, which there’s some logic in doing that, then why wouldn’t we secure our borders?”

Prior to the vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that legislation that doesn’t include policy changes to secure the U.S. border will not pass the Senate.

The President, meanwhile, clearly keeping his options open, “I am willing to make significant compromises on the border. We need to fix the broken border system.”

That olive branch to Republicans leaves the door open for a bipartisan compromise, but that compromise must be reached quickly, as the White House reiterates, the funds for Ukraine are running out.

