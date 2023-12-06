Facebook
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night

At least one person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge has been identified.

Police confirmed Maurice Lewis, 49, was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of his vehicle on Tuesday night.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E. Brookstown Drive around 10:15 p.m.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

