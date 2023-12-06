LSU leading the way in incorporating AI into classroom, as students showcase solutions for healthcare, farming and research

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As artificial intelligence continues to explode and change the way people do certain things, LSU is working on ways to incorporate it in the classroom and beyond.

Four teams of students from LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Roy Haggerty’s Artificial Intelligence class showcased the AI applications they developed this semester to solve real world problesm that impact Louisiana on Tuesday night, December 5.

“So these are not just stuent projects in the sense of a typical student project, these are projects that are going to be deployed to solve real problems here in Louisiana,” said Haggerty.

Sixteen LSu students showcased their artificial intelligence solutions in front of representatives from agencies they partnered with, as well as folks from several leading and national companies.

“AI is going to impact virtually every aspect of higher education, and not only higher education but also every business in the country is going to be affected by AI. And so it’s really important for LSU to be the lead in this space,” said Haggerty.

The students showcased their AI solutions for healthcare, farming and research.

Some of what they discovered could help to stage cancer tumors, assist patients with congestive heart failure, help farmers with personalized weed-management plans, and answer questions for scientists.

According to LSU officials, each team of students worked with a project sponsor from a local or LSU-affiliated organization who provided deep content knowledge and ensured the students’ projects were viable. The assisting organizations are Our Lady of the Lake Health, the LSU AgCenter, the LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans and LSU. Representatives from those agencies and several leading regional and national companies are expected to attend the presentations.

The solutions being presented were:

- Cancer Staging AI. Tumor stage is one of the most important pieces of information for cancer survivability. This AI stages a tumor based on a pathology report and provides a plain-language summary for the patient.

- Congestive Heart Failure Patient Education AI. Congestive heart failure patients must follow personalized instructions after hospital procedures to have the most successful health outcomes. This AI provides education to the patient that is personalized to their case. It helps the patient and saves nurses valuable time by creating the educational module for them.

- FarmSmart AI. This AI provides Louisiana farmers with a personalized herbicide-management plan for their crop and field, based on the weeds in the field.

- Research Assistant AI. This AI helps scientists and grant-writers by answering any questions they have about a particular grant program, such as at the National Science Foundation.

“There’s something that’s been said multiple times throughout the class, which is that AI will not replace any jobs, but those using AI will. And it’s really great to see how LSU is using the initiatve to help prepare students to use this new technology,” said Colin Raby, an LSU senior.

“The structure of this class really opened my eyes to how this can be used in industries throughout Louisiana,” said Ben Davidson, an LSU senior.

LSU is apparently is leading the way when it comes to implementing aritificial intelligence, by teaching courses like this to students.

“The irony is not lost we’re hundreds of yards from the football stadium where :SU leads the way a lot of times, but this is in the classroom. So, it makes me proud to be a Louisianan,” said Henry Hays, CEO DisruptREADY and instructor.

“It’s going to transform not only how we do work, but how we live, how we interact with the world,” said Madeline Thomas, LSU senior.

In the Spring semster, officials say AI will be incorporated into more than 50 courses at the university. LSU will also get a supercomputer that is optimized for AI called ‘Super Mike.’ And 30 faculty members are taking a class on how to teach with AI.

“The printing press changed everything in society and you had a choice, you could be afraid of it or you could embrace it, but it was going to change the way society operated. You can look at the cell phone, you can look at similar types of things, AI is going to be that times 10,” said Haggerty.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.