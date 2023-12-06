Lawmakers discuss ways to improve state’s criminal justice system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers on the Violent Crime Task Force are exploring new ways to improve the state’s criminal justice system ahead of the regular session and a possible special session in January.

On Tuesday, December 5, leaders took turns sharing different items they believe should be included in their report for their last meeting.

The items include improving the way Louisiana keeps track of its data on inmates who get released only to recommit a crime.

“I think we need to address the inaccuracy of our criminal records. I think we found out we’re like the last in the country in recording where convictions are which serves no one,” said Rep. Tony Bacala, a Republican.

Another item recommended for the report involves better tracking of juvenile crime, which has only increased in recent years across the state. Meanwhile, lawmakers are looking at how to increase capacity to house juvenile offenders.

“We continually hear about the therapeutic model of juvenile justice, but the goal of juvenile justice must include public safety,” said Rep. Debbie Villio, a Republican.

Lawmakers are also exploring penalties for felony offenders who commit a crime with a firearm.

“Not only are we talking about those crimes committed by firearms, but we’re talking about the limited data that I see are committed by people who are convicted felons, and they are forbidden to even possess a firearm,” said Rep. Bryan Fontenot, a Republican.

The panel took turns singling out Orleans Parish, which they say is the epicenter of the problem. However, no one on the panel represents Orleans Parish, which Rep. Edmond Jordan, a Democrat, appeared to take issue with.

“There’s no secret that Orleans and East Baton Rouge and some of our other metropolitan areas would be discussed here and that you wouldn’t have somebody from Orleans. That’s just a general observation I guess,” said Rep. Jordan.

Another discussed item involves expanding the rights of victims.

Probably the most specific thing to come out of the discussion was a proposed bill to require mental health counseling as a condition of probation and parole.

“You know, I wanna get to the root of the problem, and we keep hearing mental health is an issue. So, I’ve been working with the state of Arizona, and they’ve actually got this program in effect now,” said Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, a Republican.

The detailed report is supposed to be completed a week before the task force’s last meeting, which will tentatively take place on Thursday, December. Lawmakers will review the report, make any changes, and then vote on how to move forward.

