Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say

A pursuit that stretched across two parishes and involved several law enforcement agencies ended with the suspect being captured in north Tuesday morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a man that led law enforcement on a pursuit that stretched across two parishes and involved several law enforcement agencies ending in north Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Athony Manson, 28, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, general speed law, two counts of red-light violation, and two counts of improper passing on right shoulder.

Anthony Manson
Anthony Manson(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Donovan Jackson says his agency received a request from the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

Ascension deputies spotted the man along Airline Highway near Highway 42 in Prairieville and attempted a traffic stop. Manson refused to stop which began a pursuit, deputies said. During that pursuit, the man rammed into a deputy’s vehicle and continued fleeing. The deputy was not injured.

The Ascension Sheriff’s Office then requested backup from Louisiana State Police.

The pursuit stayed along Airline Highway and entered East Baton Rouge Parish where it continued for nearly 11 miles until the suspect was taken into custody along Airline Highway at Victoria Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also took part in the pursuit.

Manson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, officials added.

