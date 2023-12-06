Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK - John Robinson

John Robinson
John Robinson(wafb)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - John Robinson is a member of the college football hall of fame and was on Ed Orgeron’s staff during LSU’s epic 2019 national championship team.

Robinson was a longtime coach of the USC Trojans and also the Los Angeles rams.

As we prepare for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ trip to the Heisman trophy ceremony this weekend, it’s important to point out Robinson coached or helped at least three Heisman trophy winners during his career, Charles white, Marcus Allen and Joe burrow.

Robinson was on the opposing sidelines in Tiger Stadium in 1979 for USC’s 17-12 win over the Tigers in what many have called one of the best games ever played on the LSU campus. The Trojans went on to post a 11-0-1 mark that year capping the season with a 17-16 victory over No. 1-ranked Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Robinson was named National Coach of the Year in 1979.

During this conversation Robinson recalls his memories of 2019 and Burrow, that famous LSU vs USC game in ‘79, his best friend John Madden, noisy Superdome games against the Saints and the wife that led him to Baton Rouge, where he still lives.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night

Latest News

Dylan Day
Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab DB Dylan Day
Kim Mulkey
‘I’m so proud of him’: Mulkey believes Jayden Daniels is easy choice for Heisman Trophy
LSU’s iconic women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey can talk some football too.
"I'm so proud of him" - Mulkey Believes Jayden Daniels is Easy Choice For Heisman Trophy
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl