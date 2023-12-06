JACQUES TALK - John Robinson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - John Robinson is a member of the college football hall of fame and was on Ed Orgeron’s staff during LSU’s epic 2019 national championship team.

Robinson was a longtime coach of the USC Trojans and also the Los Angeles rams.

As we prepare for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ trip to the Heisman trophy ceremony this weekend, it’s important to point out Robinson coached or helped at least three Heisman trophy winners during his career, Charles white, Marcus Allen and Joe burrow.

Robinson was on the opposing sidelines in Tiger Stadium in 1979 for USC’s 17-12 win over the Tigers in what many have called one of the best games ever played on the LSU campus. The Trojans went on to post a 11-0-1 mark that year capping the season with a 17-16 victory over No. 1-ranked Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Robinson was named National Coach of the Year in 1979.

During this conversation Robinson recalls his memories of 2019 and Burrow, that famous LSU vs USC game in ‘79, his best friend John Madden, noisy Superdome games against the Saints and the wife that led him to Baton Rouge, where he still lives.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.