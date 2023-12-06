Facebook
Insurance roadblocks for Hyundai, Kia after viral TikTok challenge

car break ins
car break ins(WTOC)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Going viral on social media isn’t always a good thing, especially for those of you who drive Kia and Hyundai cars. The uptick in car thefts from a TikTok trend is now causing roadblocks for getting car insurance.

The ‘Kia Challenge’ gained national attention earlier this year on TikTok. It shows people how to hot wire certain Hyundai and Kia models from 2011 to 2022 that don’t have anti-theft measures. These models include Hyundai Accent, Kona, Santa Fe, and Veloster, as well as Kia Forte, Optima, Rio, Sedona, Sorento and Sportage. Some of the most popular models targeted are Kia Souls and Hyundai Elantras. These are cars that still use a key to start and lack ignition kill software; allowing them to be started, as seen on social media, with just a USB cord.

Even if your car made it through the challenge unscathed, Louisiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said now you might be facing a new challenge.

“Auto insurers, as a result of all the spikes in thefts in those vehicles, stopped writing new business for those policy holders and probably were not renewing policies,” said Donelon.

Louisiana’s largest insurer in the state, State Farm, and Progressive are two companies that are no longer writing or renewing polices for these vehicles.

“There’s no law prohibiting companies from discontinuing coverage for vehicles that they chose for one reason or another not to insure,” said Donelon.

However, if you do drive any one these blacklisted cars, there are some things you can do to get insured again.

Both Hyundai and Kia are offering anti-theft software upgrades for these models. Drivers can bring their notice of the upgrade they received in the mail to a dealership for free installation.

Although this can help you get insurance coverage again, you still might face higher rates than before.

Donelon said you should shop around by calling different insurers or checking free policy quotes online. You can also call an independent agent to learn more about policies that track your driving habits or for low mileage drivers to see where you can save.

“Finding an agent that you trust and believe, and this is knowledgeable in the area of shopping for alternatives and taking steps that can lower your premium,” said Donelon.

LDI also has some resources on how to shop around for different policies or find a local agent.

