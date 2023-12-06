inclusive playground opening in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After years of back and forth, a new playground is just weeks away from opening in Central.

The space isn’t just any playground. It is a playground where everyone will be able to play with no limitations, and it has a special name.

“It’s more like home than a school. They spent before and after school hours here. This was home to Taylor,” explained Dawn Beckham.

Taylor Conrad was a graduate of the Central School System. Conrad was just 24 years old when he was killed honoring his oath to defend our country, in a helicopter crash during a training exercise.

Despite being a part of the football, baseball, powerlifting, and wrestling teams, he is best remembered for his passion for working with children with special needs. For that reason, it only made sense to name the space “The Taylor Conrad Memorial Park.”

”It didn’t matter if there was a handicap deficiency. He loved people, and he didn’t see them differently,” added Beckham.

What makes the playground special is the inclusivity in its design. Not only will there be no limitations, but it will also sit side by side with the school’s other playground so children, regardless of their abilities, can play together.

”I think that if other neurotypical children can see these kids in action, they’ll understand and learn that it’s ok and we can play together,” said Misty Robinson, a teacher.

Although Taylor is not physically there to play with the kids on the new playground, his mom knows he will watch over them and share in the fun.

”It’s his legacy living on. It’s his dream of all kids being treated equally. It is his belief everyone should be treated the same,” Beckham explained.

