Emerge Center giving gift of hearing to someone in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit is helping give the gift of hearing to someone in the community this holiday season. And you or someone you know could be the person who receives it.

According to the Emerge Center, a free pair of hearing aids will be given to a person in need through the center’s Gift of Hearing contest. A winner will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Hearing need

Financial need

Opportunity to impact the recipient’s life

Opportunity to impact the lives of people with whom they interact

According to officials, more than 31.5 million people are impacted by hearing loss each year in the United States; however, not everyone can afford the device that could help many of them experience better hearing.

“In the true spirit of our continued mission to provide hearing to those in need, I am so excited that we are able to offer this opportunity to significantly change the life of someone isolated by their hearing loss,” said Nicole Stockstill, lead audiologist at the Emerge Center. “I am honored to be on the Emerge team where we give back to our community through our time and talents.”

To participate in the contest, submit an entry of 500 words or less describing why you or someone you know would benefit from receiving a pair of hearing aids. Entries can be submitted through Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, by visiting the Emerge Center website. A winner will be notified by January 20, 2024. Nominees must be at least 21 years old to be eligible.

More information about the Emerge Center’s services can be found on its website.

