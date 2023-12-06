Deputies search for alleged shoplifter who attacked store employee with pepper spray

LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are searching for an alleged shoplifter who they say assaulted an employee with pepper spray.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is one of three men who allegedly stole from the Dollar General on LA 40 in Loranger on Sunday, Nov. 26. In the store, the group stole “a large amount of laundry detergent” that they hid in trash cans.

When the group was leaving the store with the stolen items, an employee followed them outside and took a photo of one of the suspects and their vehicle, a black Honda. The suspect then tried to spray the employee with pepper spray, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the photo. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 985-902-2043, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

