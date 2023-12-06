Facebook
Convicted burglar arrested for involvement in multiple ATM, vehicle thefts across Baton Rouge

Jeston Johnson
Jeston Johnson(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A convicted burglar was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 5, after detectives linked him to multiple ATM and vehicle burglaries committed over the past five years.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 30-year-old Jeston Johnson was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Tuesday for allegedly stealing ATMs from businesses and banks across the capital area.

Johnson’s arrest comes as part of a five-year investigation into the burglaries. Detectives say the suspects in these crimes broke into businesses by shattering their windows with hammers and using power tools to break locks. The suspects “consistently” used stolen heavy-duty vehicles and tow straps or chains to rip ATMs out of businesses.

According to arrest records, authorities were able to link Johnson to the crimes using fingerprint matching, vehicle and phone tracking, and several photos of stolen vehicles Johnson posted on social media.

Johnson was booked Tuesday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces charges of simple burglary (five counts), theft of a motor vehicle (two counts), and theft of an ATM. He has two previous convictions for simple burglary, according to arrest records.

Police mentioned Johnson worked with accomplices, but they have not identified any other suspects.

