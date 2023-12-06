Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in December 2023

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you miss out on all of those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Well, don’t worry. Consumer Reports says December is packed with seasonal sales to help you pick a gift for everyone on your list.

It tracked 34 products that typically go on sale in December, including popular gift items like headphones, TVs, and coffee makers. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Get out the extra-large roll of wrapping paper for the 65-inch Hisense LCD 4K TV. It’s as low as $498 at Amazon, and Walmart. CR noted its overall picture quality in its tests.

Next, a gift for the music lover who wants top-notch sound quality while they’re on the go. The Sony Headphones are as low as $239.99 at Walmart. These noise-canceling wireless earbuds are at the top of CR’s ratings, acing tests for sound quality and noise reduction.

And here’s a gift for the coffee lover who likes to mix it up. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $79.99 at Ninja Kitchen. CR says it’s one of the most versatile coffee makers in its tests.

No matter what kind of parties you’re invited to this holiday season, show up with a thoughtful gift for the host that will always be appreciated. The six-piece bonbon box from Stick With Me Sweets for $28 is sure to make a good impression. CR says the packaging is beautiful and the glossy, colorful domes of chocolate have unique, delicious flavors.

If you’re looking for something else this holiday season, Consumer Reports says to keep an eye out for deals on cameras, cookware, fitness trackers, laptops, tablets, and many more items all month long.

Have a safe, enjoyable, stress-free holiday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured
Law enforcement pursuit
Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teen who escaped from juvenile detention center captured; second escapee still on the run

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 6
All eyes to the weekend and our next round of storms
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
LSU leading the way in incorporating AI into classroom
LSU leading the way in incorporating AI into classroom, as students showcase solutions for healthcare, farming and research
As artificial intelligence continues to change the way people do certain things, LSU is...
LSU incorporating AI into classroom; students showcase solutions in healthcare, farming and research