Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City of Gonzales hosts 30th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ascension Parish!
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ascension Parish!

The City of Gonzales hosted its 30th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Gonzales City Hall.

The festivities included a plate of jambalaya for all attendees, a visit from Santa, and a gift for young children.

The tree lighting was open to the public and free to attend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured
Law enforcement pursuit
Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teen who escaped from juvenile detention center captured; second escapee still on the run

Latest News

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Now a first-of-its-kind program is helping sick kids stay in class and giving aspiring...
YOUR HEALTH: Educating patients, teachers through PedsAcademy
Liz Koh provides your Wednesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 6
CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in December 2023