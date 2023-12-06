City of Gonzales hosts 30th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ascension Parish!

The City of Gonzales hosted its 30th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Gonzales City Hall.

The festivities included a plate of jambalaya for all attendees, a visit from Santa, and a gift for young children.

The tree lighting was open to the public and free to attend.

