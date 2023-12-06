Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Changes to FASFA that Louisiana families need to know about

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FASFA application process is opening in December 2023 as officials warned families back in October to brace for some delays.

Officials want families to know there are some major differences between the old and new applications to look out for. First, the process is going to be much shorter. The second thing families need to know is that all contributors, or anyone who is required to put information on the FAFSA, will have to have an FSA ID. They will be not able to access the FAFSA without it.

“They have also changed the way that they calculate the eligibility for Pell Grant,” said Ebony Holmes, the Director of Public Information and Advising with the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance. “There are a lot of terminology changes with the FAFSA. One being the expected family contribution is now considered the student aid index.”

She encourages students and families to look at their options. Even if you do the FAFSA, make sure that you’re checking with the institution that you’re applying to and find their scholarship deadlines.

Holmes said that for dependent students, one of the biggest changes you’ll see is a provisionally independent status. In the past, it was difficult for students who may not have contact with their parents to complete the FAFSA. Now students can fill out it out if they can’t contact their parents. They’ll send information to the institution and then they can follow up with their institution and have their form completed.

And inside of those changes they’ve made to FAFSA, families will still see the question of how many other students are in college, but they will no longer be considering that when they look at grant eligibility.

Families can visit the federal student aid website here. They have estimators and eligibility charts that you can use to see if you’re eligible so you know whether or not this is going to be a good step for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured
Law enforcement pursuit
Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teen who escaped from juvenile detention center captured; second escapee still on the run

Latest News

Two-day job fair in Hammond looks to fill positions at Ponchatoula plant
CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in December 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 6
All eyes to the weekend and our next round of storms
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war