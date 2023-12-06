Cable company shuts down services abruptly

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A cable company that services more than a dozen towns in Mississippi and Louisiana appears to have abruptly closed its doors, according to residents in those towns.

According to a recorded message, customers of Bailey Cable lost services on November 30th because the company chose to shut down permanently. Bailey Cable’s customers will not be billed for the month of December, according to the message.

According to the company’s website, Bailey Cable services the town of St. Francisville in West Baton Rouge Parish, and the towns of Jackson, Wilson, and Clinton in East Feliciana Parish.

Residents in those areas said they did not receive any warning that their services would be shut off. Clinton mayor James “Jimmy” Norsworthy said the town’s attorneys were reviewing contracts with Bailey Cable to determine if the company was obligated to give notice of their closure.

It is unclear how many businesses and homes in Louisiana use Bailey Cable for internet and television services. Representatives for Bailey Cable could not be reached for comment.

