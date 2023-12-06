Facebook
Balloon release to be held on 1-year anniversary of SU band members’ passing

(Southern University Marching Band/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University community is coming together to honor three students on the first anniversary of their deaths.

Southern announced December 6 marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Human Jukebox band members Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Tyran Williams.

The young men were on their way home to Texas from Louisiana for the holidays when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep, killing them. They were attempting to change a flat tire in Natchitoches.

A balloon release will be held on Southern’s campus Wednesday, Dec. 6 to honor their memory.

The memorial is open to the community. It will be held outside on the lawn of the Issac Greggs Band Building starting at 4:45 p.m.

The university is asking participants to bring blue, gold, and white balloons.

The Southern University Department of Bands held a tribute ceremony honoring the lives of the three young men on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

