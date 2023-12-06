All lanes open after 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays on I-12 West.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the exit ramp from I-12 West to Airline Highway North, which is Exit 2B, reopened just before 6:30 a.m. after being temporarily blocked.

All lanes are now open on I-12 west to Airline Highway North (Exit 2B). Congestion has now reached South Range Avenue. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 6, 2023

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the 18-wheeler was “carrying cars” when it caught fire.

The exit ramp from I-12 west to Airline Highway North (Exit 2B) is blocked due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached Sherwood Forest Boulevard. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 6, 2023

