All lanes open after 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-12 West

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays on I-12 West.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the exit ramp from I-12 West to Airline Highway North, which is Exit 2B, reopened just before 6:30 a.m. after being temporarily blocked.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the 18-wheeler was “carrying cars” when it caught fire.

