All eyes to the weekend and our next round of storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: A weak cold front that moved through the area early this morning sent a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air into the region. The northerly flow will finally result in more sunshine today, but it will also be a little cooler, with highs only reaching the low 60s. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times, running anywhere from 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts into the 20s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 6 (WAFB)

Thursday – Friday

Thursday morning will be our coldest of the week, with lows dipping into the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge. With that in mind, some patchy frost will be possible. Additionally, spots north and northeast of the Capital City that typically run a bit cooler may see a brief light freeze. Otherwise, clouds make a return tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday trends warmer as our winds shift around to the south and a warm front lifts inland. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 40s, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. A few, generally light showers will also be possible as the warm front lifts northward.

Saturday Storms

Showers and t-storms return to the region on Saturday as a strong storm system and associated cold front move across the Deep South. Best rain chances currently appear slated to occur during the afternoon and evening hours, with rains diminishing overnight.

Regardless of the exact timing, a few strong to severe storms appear possible. The Storm Prediction Center continues to post a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for areas just northwest of Baton Rouge. By tomorrow (Thursday), I would expect at least some level of threat to include much of our viewing area, including metro Baton Rouge.

In terms of rain amounts, totals should be lower than last weekend, but another decent soaking appears to be on the way. The Weather Prediction Center shows totals averaging 0.50″-1.00″ for our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

Extended Outlook

Rains will likely exit by or before daybreak on Sunday, leaving us with breezy and much cooler weather for the second half of the weekend. Sunday’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s with a stiff northerly breeze adding to the cooler feel.

Beyond Sunday, the extended outlook points toward near to slightly below normal temperatures for much of next week, along with dry weather through at least Thursday.

