Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves 1 dead

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E. Brookstown Drive around 10:15 p.m.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E. Brookstown Drive around 10:15 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

