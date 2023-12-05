Facebook
Sonny’s BBQ will be smokin’ in Ascension Parish soon

Sonny's BBQ
Sonny's BBQ(Sonny's BBQ/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana BBQ lovers and food enthusiasts, get ready!

You’re bound to have a smokin’ good time in Ascension Parish if you stop by the newest BBQ joint that’s set to break ground soon.

Sonny’s BBQ announced it will begin construction on a brand new restaurant in Gonzales on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The eatery will be located at 781 W Hwy 30.

The new location, owned and operated by ACG BBQ, will boast more than 4,900 square feet and seat up to 150 guests across a mix of seating options. Complementing its modern BBQ joint appeal will be the center bar, curbside pickup, and a drive-thru.

To celebrate, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday with the members of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Sonny’s BBQ General Manager Shelly Wall, and Sonny’s BBQ Area Director Robert Graham.

At the ceremony, Sonny’s will serve its signature BBQ. Guests will have the chance to sample the core menu and catering items including smoked meatballs, pulled pork sliders, and Sonny’s sweet tea.

An opening date for the Gonzales location has not been announced.

Currently, Sonny’s BBQ has a Baton Rouge location on Florida Blvd.

