Police ask for help identifying suspect after break-in at New Roads pharmacy

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly broke into a New Roads pharmacy last week.

The New Roads Police Department said the break-in happened at Blanchard’s Pharmacy, located on E Main Street, around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Officers released surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect or the break-in should contact New Roads police at (225) 638-3271, or dial the police department’s 24/7 help line at (225) 694-3737.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.