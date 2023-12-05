Pleasant weather continues with next rain chance this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: No significant changes are expected in today’s weather as high clouds continue to stream across our local area. Otherwise, after a seasonably cool start this morning, highs will rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. In spite of the clouds, no rainfall is expected.

Rest of This Week

A reinforcing shot of cool and dry air will arrive tonight in association with a weak front. The end result will be more sunshine, but cooler daytime temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. It will also be a bit breezy in the wake of that front.

Thursday is shaping up to be our coldest of the week, with lows dipping into the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge. That means we could see a brief light freeze north and northeast of the Capital City. After the cold start, clouds will start to make a return, with highs in the mid 60s.

A returning southerly flow will result in noticeably warmer weather on Friday. Some of our models are now also hinting at the potential for a few showers, with rain chances for now posted around 20%.

Next Round of Storms Arrives on Saturday

A stronger cold front will approach from the west on Saturday, leading to widespread shower and t-storm activity during the afternoon and evening hours.

A few strong storms are possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather just west and northwest of Baton Rouge. With that in mind, I think at least some threat of severe weather will be present locally and subsequent outlooks are likely to include much of our area.

In terms of rain amounts, this system should be moving fairly quickly, helping to limit the potential for heavy rainfall. However, another beneficial soaking is on the way, with the Weather Prediction Center showing totals averaging an inch or less for most in our area.

Extended Outlook

Breezy and much cooler weather settles in on Sunday in the wake of the front. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s under clearing skies. Much of next week then looks to feature a drier and seasonably cool pattern.

