Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pelicans eliminate Kings from NBA’s In-Season Tournament, 127-117

Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) drives to the basket as Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas...
Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) drives to the basket as Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Monday (Dec. 4) in the teams' NBA In-Season Tournament game in Sacramento. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Pelicans eliminated the Sacramento Kings from the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, with a resounding 127-117 road win in the quarterfinal round.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points in 40 minutes, while Herb Jones added 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pelicans led 69-61 at halftime and never relinquished their lead on a night when star forward Zion Williamson was held to just 10 points on eight shots in 28 minutes.

De’Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 30 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep the host team in the tournament.

The victory meant another $50,000 to each player on the Pelicans’ roster, who already cashed a $50,000 bonus just for making the knockout stage quarterfinals.

The prizes will keep growing as a team advances this week, with each player picking up $200,000 for reaching the final and $500,000 if they win the championship game, scheduled for Saturday night (Dec. 9) in Las Vegas.

New Orleans on Thursday (Dec. 7) will face the winner of Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers game in the Western Conference semifinal.

Williamson said before the game that his team was pleased to be in the running for the title and the bonus money.

“That’s something that you can give to family members or whatever you plan on doing with it. I think that’s good motivation,” Williamson said. “But also, for us, we haven’t won nothing. So, I think that would be like a starter step for us, trying to go and win that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon
La’Taurus Smith
Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior

Latest News

Williamson’s 33 points on near-perfect shooting lift Pelicans past 76ers 124-114
Utah's John Collins, right, defends against Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the...
Pelicans drop second straight in Utah, 114-112
Pelicans coach Willie Green calls to his players Saturday (Nov. 25) in the first half of New...
Pelicans fall to Jazz as Williamson sits out, 105-100
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles past Daniel Theis during the second half of New...
Pelicans top Clippers, 116-106, behind Zion’s season-high 32 points