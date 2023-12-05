Pelicans eliminate Kings from NBA’s In-Season Tournament, 127-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Pelicans eliminated the Sacramento Kings from the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, with a resounding 127-117 road win in the quarterfinal round.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points in 40 minutes, while Herb Jones added 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pelicans led 69-61 at halftime and never relinquished their lead on a night when star forward Zion Williamson was held to just 10 points on eight shots in 28 minutes.

De’Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 30 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep the host team in the tournament.

The victory meant another $50,000 to each player on the Pelicans’ roster, who already cashed a $50,000 bonus just for making the knockout stage quarterfinals.

The prizes will keep growing as a team advances this week, with each player picking up $200,000 for reaching the final and $500,000 if they win the championship game, scheduled for Saturday night (Dec. 9) in Las Vegas.

New Orleans on Thursday (Dec. 7) will face the winner of Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers game in the Western Conference semifinal.

Williamson said before the game that his team was pleased to be in the running for the title and the bonus money.

“That’s something that you can give to family members or whatever you plan on doing with it. I think that’s good motivation,” Williamson said. “But also, for us, we haven’t won nothing. So, I think that would be like a starter step for us, trying to go and win that.”

