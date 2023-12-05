Facebook
Mother beat 3-year-old son to death in ‘pure evil’ attack, police say

The prosecutor described the facts of the case as horrific, heinous, barbaric and unfathomable. (WBAL, MUGSHOT FROM POLICE, CNN)
By WBAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEL AIR, Md. (WBAL) - A mother has been charged after she allegedly beat her 3-year-old son to death in an attack that was caught on surveillance video, according to police charging documents.

Gloria Elena Hughes, 37, is charged with killing her 3-year-old son, Jason Garcia, in an early Sunday incident that investigators say happened in the parking lot of a self-storage business in Bel Air, Maryland.

WARNING: Details of the story may be disturbing.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw Hughes standing in the street holding a lifeless infant and called for assistance.

“It’s just heartbreaking. If there’s evil, that’s pure evil. That’s pure evil when you see something like that, and it hurts all of us,” said Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore.

Police charging documents indicate Hughes was captured on the business’ surveillance video banging her son’s head against the asphalt several times. The video also allegedly showed her grabbing his legs and slamming him onto the ground.

“This is a heartbreaking event for the town. We’re a small town. It’s difficult for all of us. It’s difficult for all the public servants that were out there,” Moore said.

Charging documents also revealed that a day earlier, a resident encountered Hughes with a crying baby. She reportedly told the person not to worry about it and drove off.

Investigators determined the 3-year-old had been in the emergency room after ingesting a boric acid suppository.

“We work hard for every case to bring it to a complete closure, but for something like this, we’re working extra hard to make sure justice is served,” Moore said.

During Hughes’ bail review, the prosecutor described the facts as horrific, heinous, barbaric and unfathomable.

The suspect herself sounded confused. She couldn’t tell the judge what day it was or why she was there.

The judge denied bail and ordered a competency evaluation.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

