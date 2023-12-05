Mayor Broome dismisses rumors of LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis becoming next BRPD chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About a month ago, the special review committee Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome put together narrowed down a list of recommended candidates for BRPD’s new Chief of Police to five. The mayor said she would begin interviewing those candidates the following week.

“I am very close to naming the next Chief of Police for the Baton Rouge Police Department,” Broome said Monday night, Dec. 4, at the Baton Rouge Press Club.

As the city waits for the big reveal, questions about whether it will even be one of these five candidates have come up. The mayor previously stated she would start the selection process from square one if none of the candidates sufficed.

“I will tell you that I don’t plan on starting the process over. Those five candidates are my focus. No one else,” Broome stated on Monday.

But rumors have started spreading around the capital area that she may be looking beyond these candidates, creating speculation that Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis could be dubbed the next chief instead. Davis is set to be replaced as LSP superintendent once the new governor administration is sworn in.

“It’s a rumor. I am focusing on five candidates that were recommended by the committee, the community committee,” Broome responded.

“I believe that this next chief will be my eighth or ninth… I’ve been here 15 years, and I’ve had one sheriff” District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Moore, who many speculate may challenge Broome in the 2024 mayoral race, was asked at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday about any advice he has for whoever the next chief will be.

“I think right now, what the city needs is somebody who’s tried and true,” Moore said. “That knows violent crime, and knows the city violent crime, knows our groups and gangs, knows the drug position, and has the respect of the men and women of the police department to get that department back again with the moral and the vigor that you want to have,” Moore said.

The current chief, Murphy Paul, says he will continue his serving his role until a replacement has been found.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.