Mayor Broome announces new app with ‘easy access to city-parish services’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the launch of the MyBR app on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The app’s focus is making city-parish services and information more readily available to residents of the city-parish, including “information like road closures, crime statistics, childcare & elderly services, online bill payments, and more,” according to the mayor-president’s office.

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor-President Broome said, “The MyBR app reflects our commitment to providing convenient and efficient solutions for our residents. This one-stop-shop streamlines everyday tasks, ensuring a seamless experience while staying informed about what’s shaping our vibrant community.

The MyBR app aligns with the City-Parish’s dedication to technological advancements aimed at enhancing citizen engagement and convenience. The MyBR app is now available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store for Android users.

