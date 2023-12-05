Man sentenced following conviction for production of child pornography, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Morganza man has been sentenced following his conviction for production and attempted production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The man, Norman LeBlanc, 34, will spend more than 17 years behind bars and must serve six years of supervised release after getting out of prison, authorities said. They added that he will also be required to complete sex offender treatment, register as a sex offender, and pay $15,000 in restitution.

LeBlanc was arrested for his crimes and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Correctional Center in November of 2021, deputies said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, LeBlanc produced videos and images of a minor child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He then used a mobile application and a smartphone to send videos and images of the child to an undercover agent in North Carolina, authorities said. They added that he also used the mobile application to distribute about 97 videos and nine images of child pornography.

The United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation all investigated the matter.

