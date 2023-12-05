At least 3 hurt, highway closed following crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A two-vehicle crash left at least three people injured Monday evening, December 4.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. on LA 411 (Maringouin Road East) near Callaway Road. A photo from the crash scene shows one of the vehicles mangled and overturned in the roadway.

Deputies say at least three people were hurt in the crash, and at least one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

LA 411 is closed in both directions near Callaway Road while authorities investigate the crash. Drivers should look for an alternate route.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

