Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pursuit that stretched across two parishes and involved several law enforcement agencies ended with the suspect being captured in north Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Donovan Jackson says his agency received a request from the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

Ascension deputies spotted the man along Airline Highway near Highway 42 in Prairieville and began a pursuit. During that pursuit, the man rammed into a deputy’s vehicle and continued fleeing. The deputy was not injured.

The Ascension Sheriff’s Office then requested backup from Louisiana State Police.

The pursuit stayed along Airline Highway and entered East Baton Rouge Parish where it continued for nearly 11 miles until the suspect was taken into custody along Airline Highway at Victoria Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also took part in the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

