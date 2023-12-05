Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to reunite Tiny Desk Band for New Year’s Eve at Saenger Theatre

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On New Year’s Eve, New Orleans rap legend Juvenile will look to the future with a big nod to his past.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of his third studio album “400 Degreez”, Juvenile is reuniting his “Tiny Desk Band” for a performance at the Saenger Theatre to ring in 2024.

The 400 Degreez was released on November 3, 1998, on Universal Records and Bryan “Baby” Williams’ Cash Money Records. It is still Juvenile’s best-selling album of his solo career. The album was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA on December 19, 2000.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR music at the desk of All Songs Considered radio show host Bob Boilen. In the series, well-known bands perform with near acoustic or minimal stripped-down ensembles for intimate performances.

Last summer, Juvenile “went viral” when he threw his hat into the Tiny Desk ring and brought a New Orleans all-star band to Washington D.C. for a video that received critical acclaim.

Rather than traditional hip-hop samples, Juveniles songs were played by a live band and he brought out Mannie Fresh, Trombone Shorty, and Jon Batiste as his special guests.

For the New Year’s Eve show, Juvenile says that the only thing that will be different from the Tiny Desk performance is that the band will be more dynamic, featuring a full sound.

The performance hosted by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh will start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased here.

