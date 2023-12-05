Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to reunite Tiny Desk Band for New Year’s Eve at Saenger Theatre

Juvenile performs at BUKU Music and Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Friday, March 10, 2017,...
Juvenile performs at BUKU Music and Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Friday, March 10, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On New Year’s Eve, New Orleans rap legend Juvenile will look to the future with a big nod to his past.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of his third studio album “400 Degreez”, Juvenile is reuniting his “Tiny Desk Band” for a performance at the Saenger Theatre to ring in 2024.

The 400 Degreez was released on November 3, 1998, on Universal Records and Bryan “Baby” Williams’ Cash Money Records. It is still Juvenile’s best-selling album of his solo career. The album was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA on December 19, 2000.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR music at the desk of All Songs Considered radio show host Bob Boilen. In the series, well-known bands perform with near acoustic or minimal stripped-down ensembles for intimate performances.

Last summer, Juvenile “went viral” when he threw his hat into the Tiny Desk ring and brought a New Orleans all-star band to Washington D.C. for a video that received critical acclaim.

Rather than traditional hip-hop samples, Juveniles songs were played by a live band and he brought out Mannie Fresh, Trombone Shorty, and Jon Batiste as his special guests.

For the New Year’s Eve show, Juvenile says that the only thing that will be different from the Tiny Desk performance is that the band will be more dynamic, featuring a full sound.

The performance hosted by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh will start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Taurus Smith
Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior
Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say
Jayden Daniels
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Baton Rouge social media sensation and Honda salesman, Durrell Smylie.
Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office
Moses Ware, 60, won the jackpot for the Aug. 10 Easy 5 drawing.
Trying to win millions
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry to recieve Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad. (Photo:...
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19