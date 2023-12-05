I-10 to remain in same lane configuration in each direction during widening project in Baton Rouge area

The following information was released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has completed exploring options for maintaining traffic during stage 2 of the I-10 reconstruction and widening project between I-110 and Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge. Stage 2 of construction is currently set to begin in early 2026 and consists of demolishing the current eastbound roadway and rebuilding it. The same number of lanes will be available in each direction as there are currently.

After the public meeting on March 7, 2023, in which concerns were expressed about traffic impacts and construction time, and after reviewing comments, looking at traffic modeling results and construction costs, DOTD has determined that the best course of action is to maintain three lanes on I-10 in each direction where there are currently three lanes during stage 2 of construction. At this time, stage 2 is anticipated to be complete in 2027, depending on weather and availability of materials.

Although there will be no mainline lane reductions during stage 2, motorists should be aware that nighttime and other periodic lane and/or ramp closures will be necessary throughout construction. DOTD will notify the public when and where such closures will occur.

DOTD will keep the public updated throughout the entire process. For information regarding the widening project, please visit www.I10br.com

