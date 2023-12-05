High court removes Ascension judge from Matthew Mire case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish judge presiding over the death penalty trial of Matthew Mire must be removed from the case, the Louisiana State Supreme Court has ruled.

Mire is accused of a shooting and killing both his relative, Pamela Adair, and Louisiana State Trooper Adam Gaubert in 2021. He is also accused of shooting and wounding three others the same day.

Attorneys for Mire have argued that Judge Tess Stromberg should be removed from the case because her brother, Adam Percy, works in the evidence department at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Percy delivered sealed evidence in the Mire case to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, The Advocate newspaper reported.

The Advocate newspaper reports that Judge Cody Martin was assigned to hear the motion to recuse Stromberg and sided with prosecutors, keeping her on the case.Stromberg testified that her brother’s involvement in the case would not bias her decisions in any way.The decision was then appealed to the First Circuit and, ultimately, the State Supreme Court.

In its decision, the high court said it finds “a substantial and objective basis for recusal” and ordered that another judge be assigned to the case.

The Supreme Court judges said they were making the decision “out of an abundance of caution in this capital murder prosecution, and in the interest of justice and to safeguard public confidence in the judiciary.”

Judges Jeff Hughes and James Genovese dissented, disagreeing with the ruling.

