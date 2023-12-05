Facebook
Fire destroys house on Winbourne Avenue, displaces 2 residents

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire destroyed a house on Winbourne Avenue early Monday evening, Dec. 4.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a passerby reported the fire at a home on Winbourne Avenue, near Juban Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews found the residence engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished around 5:39 p.m.

No one was home when the fire started. Officials say the house is a total loss and that the Red Cross was contacted to help two displaced residents.

The cause is still undetermined. Investigators believe the fire started under the home’s carport before spreading into the attic.

