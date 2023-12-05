Elderly people targeted by fraudsters posing as Publisher’s Clearing House, deputies say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Elderly people are being targeted by fraudsters posing as Publisher’s Clearing House and Meta, the company that owns Facebook.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several recent incidents reported to law enforcement.

“Based on prior trends, the LPSO Financial Crimes Unit has seen an increase in this type of targeted elderly fraud involving online-based and gift card-based money transfers increase around the Holidays,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

The fraudsters are asking victims to purchase gift cards and then take pictures of the cards, providing the thieves with information about the cards. After that, victims are being told to download an application called “Any Desk.” The application allows the fraudsters free access to an electronic device to then make a money transfer.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released the below information for people to keep in mind before giving someone money or access to an electronic device:

Paying by a gift card is not a legitimate means of payment for a legitimate business. Never purchase a gift card and provide the information to anyone over the phone.

Is the person I’m talking to calling from a verified source? Hang up and look up the business they are claiming to be calling from and call the listed number for that business.

Facebook does not charge for assistance with fraud and takeovers of your page being hacked.

Publisher’s Clearing House will contact you by certified United States Postal Service (USPS) Mail prior to awarding winnings.

No banks or financial institutions will ask for personal identification numbers or account information by phone or over the internet.

No one awards government grants over Facebook through Messenger.

Never provide your phone number or verification numbers texted to your phone to anyone.

Do not cash checks for anyone through your account and send money back. If you have never met the person and pass a check through your account, you are criminally liable.

Law enforcement will never contact you by phone about an arrest warrant, fines, or fees requesting payment.

No government entity will contact you by phone and request payment by phone, there will be a mailed correspondence or physical legal service to your home.

