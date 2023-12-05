Facebook
East Baton Rouge Parish seeing more fentanyl-related deaths than homicides in 2023

East Baton Rouge Parish has seen more than 200 deaths related to fentanyl so far in 2023.
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

The number one killer of adults under 45 in Louisiana is not cancer, nor suicide, but fentanyl overdoses. This year, East Baton Rouge Parish has seen over 200 deaths related to the dangerous opioid, putting the parish on track to break yet another record.

“We struggle. We go back and forth. That is a number you don’t want to have,” District Attorney Hillar Moore explained.

Moore says he predicts by the end of the 2023, the parish will have seen 300 fentanyl-related deaths. To put that into perspective, the number of homicides in the parish this year is at 92, down from this time last year.

“It just seems everything is laced with and cut with fentanyl,” Moore said.

To curb the ongoing problem, he says it will take a multi-faceted approach. “We need to stop the borders, addictions; mental health is an issue. We can’t let friends and family die like this,” Moore explained.

A new Louisiana law that took effect in August is cracking down on people who sell drugs laced with fentanyl. Under the new law, penalties are much more serious for those caught selling drugs laced with the opioid.

The new law is aimed at drug dealers, and not at the users who’ve fallen victim to the drug’s deadly grip on their addiction.

“Nobody is safe. No drug is safe. Pills are no longer safe unless they come from a pharmacist. We are finding more pressed pills. It looks as good as it can,” Moore said.

