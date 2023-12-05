Crash reportedly leaves adult, child dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash that reportedly had multiple fatalities near the Louisiana Workforce Commission office.

WAFB’s crew at the scene reports two people, including a child, have died.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck that ran into the victims’ car jumped out of the vehicle, hopped into another vehicle, and left the scene.

It happened near the corner of Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

