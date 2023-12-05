Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crash reportedly leaves adult, child dead

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash that reportedly had multiple fatalities near the Louisiana Workforce Commission office.

WAFB’s crew at the scene reports two people, including a child, have died.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck that ran into the victims’ car jumped out of the vehicle, hopped into another vehicle, and left the scene.

It happened near the corner of Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Taurus Smith
Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior
Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say
Jayden Daniels
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Law enforcement pursuit
Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes
Using Cell Phone
Elderly people targeted by fraudsters posing as Publisher’s Clearing House, deputies say
LSU Coach Brian Kelly previewed the bowl game against Wisconsin during a news conference.
Brian Kelly news conference - Tuesday, Dec. 5
WATCH: Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes
WATCH: Law enforcement involved in chase across two parishes