BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured

Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager dead near the Louisiana Workforce Commission office.

It happened near the corner of Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to BRPD, a 2012 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck going northbound on North 22nd Street hit a Nissan Versa turning eastbound on Fuqua from the southbound lane of North 22nd Street.

One teenager died, and two other people were injured in the crash, said a police spokesperson. All three of them were in the Nissan.

Police confirmed the person in the truck fled the scene, and they are collecting evidence for their ongoing investigation.

Witnesses described the scene as the person jumping out of the vehicle, hopping into another vehicle, and leaving the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No other details have been released.

More on 9News at Noon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

